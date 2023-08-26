ATHENS — Athens will receive about $200,000 in Rebuild Alabama funds for fiscal 2024 and plans to pave a total of about 9,600 feet on Hobbs Street and Elkton Road.
Athens City Engineer Michael Griffin said Hobbs Street will be resurfaced and striped from College Street at Athens State University to U.S. 31. Elkton Road, he said, will have the same roadwork done from Pryor Street to Elm Street. Both roads are in District 1.
“We’ve had them on our list for a long time. … I don’t think these have been paved in over 20 years,” Griffin said. “They’re probably our biggest stretches of road. District 1 has our longest roads.”
Chris Seibert, District 1 Athens councilman, said roads are chosen to resurface when looking at the city as a whole rather than individual districts.
“We have a pretty objective process that we use for grading our streets,” he said. “(The Street Department) kind of has a running tally of, these are our worst roads within our city. So, as we look to pave each year, we kind of just check them off the list.”
Seibert said he is glad the two roads will be resurfaced.
“I’m pleased when we can pave any,” he said.
Hobbs Street is a five-lane road while Elkton Road is a two-lane road. The two roads are major collectors, Griffin said.
“We tend to pave those a little more frequently than we do the local streets,” he said. “It’s not the passenger vehicles that damage them, it’s our big trucks that get our main streets.”
Griffin said when they work on a road, they bring it up to the city’s current standards.
“It’ll be resurfacing and restriping, basically,” he said. “We typically overlay; it’s a pretty good way to treat a roadbed. We add a little bit more strength to it.”
There will be some building up of the roads, Griffin said.
“Elkton (Road), it doesn’t have any curb and gutter so we can add onto it and then flush the shoulders back up,” he said. “But like Hobbs (Street), it has a gutter on both sides of the roadway, so we have to match that. Of course, we don’t want to fill in the gutter, so we have to do a little milling and restore the crown of the road, so it’ll add some structural strength to that buildup of asphalt; we typically like to go thicker.”
Griffin said when they build up the roads, it is insurance for them later. He said when a heavy load drives over the road it is less likely to damage the road because it will have that much more asphalt under it.
Griffin said the total cost of the projects will be about $500,000, which exceeds Rebuild Alabama funds. He said they usually receive about $200,000 from Rebuild Alabama but they have leftover funds from fiscal 2023.
“We have a balance of $180,000 in the (Rebuild Alabama) account. We generate roughly $200,000 during the fiscal year 2024, which gives us around $380,000,” Griffin said.
Seibert said the city has done well finding financing from sources other than the city’s budget.
“I think we do a good job utilizing grants, utilizing statewide programs, using federal programs that have a match,” he said.
Griffin said there are three streets left to resurface from fiscal 2023.
“One’s being held off for Black Bear Brewery, the improvements around it; then we’ll come and finish it,” he said. “Then we have Trigreen Drive and Lindsay Lane; we’re doing repairs on those sections of roadways.”
The city is doing a sidewalk extension, Griffin said, by Old Black Bear Brewing Company on one of the streets on their fiscal 2023 paving list.
“It makes sense to wait until we finish that and then come back and finish (paving),” he said. “Trigreen Drive had a sewer failure and we’re coming back and repairing the street. And then Lindsay Lane from The Links (at Canebrake) up to the new section we just widened.”
Griffin said the city bids its paving projects out for three-year contracts. He said there is about a year and a half left of the current contract.
“It has to be over 45 degrees and rising for us to pave,” Griffin said. “Anytime during the fall is pretty much a wrap, and then it can’t be raining so around January, February’s out. But March until basically (September) and sometimes even until October is when we’ll have the most opportunity to pave around here.”
Griffin said the asphalt must be at a certain temperature when it is placed so it has necessary density.
“If it gets too cold too fast, it will have too many air voids in it,” he said. “When you get air voids, you’ll get potholes because water will infiltrate and bust it up when it freezes. … It has to be hot so it’s workable; if it gets cold, you can’t shape it as well.”
The Athens City Council will vote on the resolution to pave the two streets at Monday’s meeting.
The Rebuild Alabama gas tax was approved in 2019 and incrementally increased from 6 cents the first year to 10 cents over a three-year period.
The Rebuild Alabama act requires cities and counties to report how they spend the additional gas tax funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.