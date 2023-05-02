ATHENS — The City Council agreed to pay $5.7 million in incentives to a developer who plans to bring five retail stores to Athens, but one councilman opposed the deal due to its cost and the lack of a designated source for the city's funding.
Noon Athens P3 LLC plans to develop a 73,000-square-foot retail shopping center and 1.25-acre outparcel that Mayor Ronnie Marks said would involve an investment of $21 million to $22 million. The development on U.S. 72 East near Interstate 65 would contain TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Rack Room Shoes, Ulta Beauty and Five Below.
A resolution to pay Noon Athens $5.7 million in incentives over a two-year span after the stores open was approved 4-1 last week by the Athens council, with District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper casting the only vote against the agreement.
“I thought it was too much money for an incentive,” he said. “Athens is growing, and we have a lot of retail people coming in, and I’m not sure we have to pay that kind of money to get stores to come in. … That’s a lot of money.”
Harper said he would have approved the incentive if it were less.
“The majority of them we’ve ever done I’ve gone along with," he said. "I just thought that this one was extraordinarily high."
The project is expected to generate about $20 million in annual taxable sales and create more than 125 jobs, the resolution says.
“The city believes that the proposed economic development project will create new jobs in the city, will generate additional tax revenues for the city, will increase commerce in the city, and will generally promote the economic development of the city,” the resolution says. The City Council “has determined that it is in the city’s best interest to provide economic development incentives to the company in order to facilitate the development, construction and establishment of the project, and that such expenditure will serve a valid and sufficient public purpose.”
The resolution calls the incentive an Economic Development Project Agreement.
The resolution says, “the city would pay the company $1,900,000 after the above-named five stores open for business at the project site, an additional $1,900,000 when the stores had been open for one year, and an additional $1,900,000 when the stores had been open for two years.”
Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes said the funds would be paid directly to the developer.
“It will not be a tax rebate, which is the first time we’ve structured a retail incentive in this fashion, i.e., not based on actual taxes collected and then rebated,” she said.
Harper said he does not agree with the way the funds will be distributed.
“This was cash. This wasn’t like a tax rebate,” he said. “Usually, we give tax rebates where we just rebate the sales tax but this one’s cash. … Nobody ever said where it’s coming from.”
Barnes said the council has yet to decide where the funding will come from.
“The funding source has not yet been named so the council will have to designate where this will be funded in the budget for fiscal year 2024 or (fiscal) 2025, whichever year we anticipate the construction is complete,” she said.
Council President Harold Wales said there were several reasons that he voted for the incentives.
“I’m constantly asked (by residents) to bring stores, such as the five stores, and restaurants; that’s what people tell me we need,” he said. “These are the kind of stores that people can shop at instead of driving to Madison and Huntsville. I’m excited to see them come here.”
Wales said the city needs to do all it can to keep people buying locally.
“We need to keep our people at home instead of driving out of town to shop for shoes and dresses and stuff like that,” he said.
Wales said the city will be paid back from the stores’ sales tax.
“Once they get here and they start sales, that’s going to start to unwind,” he said. “Sales tax is the life of the city. You’ve got to have it in order to buy fire stations, police cars and all that stuff.”
Wales said the council gave a $1 million sales tax rebate incentive to Publix when they agreed to build a second location on U.S. 31. He said residents complained at the time.
“They paid that back in less than a year,” Wales said. “And now all the sales tax from Publix is coming right into the city,”
The incentive for Noon Athens will be well worth it, Wales said.
“Yes, it’s a lot of money for an incentive package, but it’s a lot of stores, a lot of businesses,” he said. “There should be a profit there for a long, long time.”
The resolution also says that the city will bear the cost of designing and constructing a traffic signal project for the development at U.S. 72 and Kelli Drive.
