ATHENS — The city of Athens is retaining two law firms to investigate and pursue litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors, joining governments across the country seeking remedies in the opioid crisis.
This move comes a week after the nation’s three biggest drug distributors and a major drug maker agreed to a $260 million settlement in Ohio, averting the first federal trial over the opioid crisis.
The City Council, in a 4-0 vote Monday night, authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to retain the Birmingham law firm Riley & Jackson and the Florence-based firm Trousdale Ryan to investigate, recommend and pursue litigation against “those legally responsible for the wrongful distribution of prescription opiates which has affected the city,” including filing and prosecuting legal claims against various manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
City Attorney Shane Black called the opioid issue “a public health crisis.”
“It’s affecting Limestone County and Athens, Alabama,” Black said after the council’s vote.
The federal trial involved Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio, and the agreement last week was reached hours before a jury was scheduled to hear opening arguments in federal court in Cleveland, according to the Associated Press.
Decatur, Morgan County and Moulton, are listed as plaintiffs in the multi-district case.
Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson will pay a combined $215 million, according to the AP article, and Israeli-based drug maker Teva will contribute $20 million in cash and $25 million worth of generic Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
The deal contains no admission of wrongdoing by the defendants.
Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed nationwide against drug manufacturers, suppliers and sellers by state and local governments and others over the crisis.
In April 2018, the Athens council authorized Marks to retain Jimmy Woodroof, Joseph M. Cloud and Conchin, Cloud & Cole LLC to investigation and pursue litigation against opioid distributors. The new agreement will be substituted for the previous legal services contract, at those attorneys’ recommendation, according to the resolution approved the council.
“This (new agreement) is a continuation of that effort,” Black said.
In other area cases, Montgomery-based law firm Beasley Allen filed a federal lawsuit last year on behalf of Limestone County against more than 20 opioid manufacturers and distributors. The law firm is also representing other cities and counties in Alabama and other states.
The state’s drug overdose deaths involving opioids increased 11% from 2016 to 2017, according to data cited earlier this year by Debbi Sims, the adult treatment services coordinator with the Alabama Department of Mental Health’s Division of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Speaking at Opioid Summit in Decatur in the summer, Sims said it's estimated nearly 30,000 Alabamians over the age of 17 are dependent on heroin and prescription painkillers.
According to the document approved by the Athens council, the agreement is on a contingency fee basis and, if no recovery is made, the city will not owe the attorneys any fees or expenses. The attorneys will receive as their fee 25% of the gross recovery before costs and expenses are deducted, plus reimbursement for expenses incurred in prosecuting the case.
A spokesman for an organization that represents primary pharmaceutical distributors, said the misuse and abuse of prescription opioids is “a complex public health challenge that requires a collaborative and systemic response.”
“Distributors do not conduct research, manufacture, market or prescribe medications, nor do they influence prescribing patterns, the demand for specific products, or patient-benefit designs,” said John Parker, a spokesman for the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, in a statement.
“The idea that distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions written defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works and is regulated," Parker said. "Those bringing lawsuits would be better served addressing the root causes, rather than trying to redirect blame through litigation.”
