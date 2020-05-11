ATHENS — Weather permitting, the Athens Street Department will begin its mosquito control program today.
Vector control crews will use the same routes and schedule as last year on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. The trucks cannot fog in the rain or when wind speeds exceed 10 mph. Crews will adjust the route when there is a holiday or a day skipped because of weather.
Beekeepers inside the city limits can contact Brad Gee by email at bgee@athensal.us or call him at 256-262-1415 to make sure crews know the location of their hives.
The spray crews use is a compound called Kontrol 30-30. The “30-30” part is a mixture of 30% permethrin and 30% piperonyl butoxide, and the remaining 40% is an inert oil, according to Gee.
