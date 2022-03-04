ATHENS — A $1 million project that will widen and lengthen Lindsay Lane will ease traffic congestion, improve safety and spur development near Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Athens officials said.
City Engineer Michael Griffin said that after plans were announced to make Huntsville-Brownsferry Road five lanes, Athens realized it had to make improvements to two-lane Lindsay Lane to help with traffic.
Councilman Harold Wales, whose District 2 includes the Lindsay Lane and the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road corridor, said it is already a busy area, but he believes it will become the busiest stretch in Athens.
Wales lives in a nearby subdivision off of Lindsay Lane.
“In the mornings and the afternoons, you can hardly get out of your subdivision onto Lindsay Lane," he said. "The wait sometimes is just way too long.”
Griffin said it is well known in the community that Lindsay Lane is a high-traffic area.
“This will handle the intersection there at Huntsville-Brownsferry and Lindsay Lane. (Huntsville-Brownsferry Road is) going to have to have a five lane and Lindsay Lane is tied into it, so it’s for safety and protection,” Griffin said.
The project will widen the southern part of Lindsay Lane so it has dual left turning lanes onto Huntsville-Brownsferry Road heading east toward Huntsville.
“So, if you commute, you’ll have an easier time getting onto Huntsville-Brownsferry," Griffin said.
This project will also extend Lindsay Lane 500 feet south of Huntsville-Brownsferry to the edge of Athens' city limits, Griffin said.
A traffic light will also be installed at the intersection of Lindsay Lane and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. Wales said the new light “should make it a whole lot safer. Right now, if you’re headed south from Lindsay Lane and you want to turn east toward Madison and Huntsville, there’s a blind spot there; it’s hard to see.
“When the traffic increases, it’ll be even worse. So, yes, I’m definitely in favor of a red light there.”
The intersection is 1,300 feet from the new Buc-ee’s site on the southeast corner of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and Interstate 65. Griffin said the traffic study that Buc-ee’s provided to the city had a warrant for a traffic light and that's what made the city decide to install one.
“As part of our agreement, we’re going to put the signal in as a safety standpoint to service, basically, (for) anchor store (Buc-ee’s) and all the developments that do come down here in the future,” Griffin said.
Griffin said, all the traffic lights from Interstate 65 to the Greenbrier Parkway are connected by fiber optic lines. This new traffic light will tie into that.
“They’ll all be signalized and coordinated to turn on green, so everybody has a free way to go in the morning.”
Griffin said the Lindsay Lane project has been in the works for over two years, since before the city knew that Buc-ee’s was coming. Traffic was an issue and the city had already decided to develop the nearby land commercially.
“It’s a good investment for the city to have more commercial front, especially next to a development like (Buc-ee’s). … We anticipate a lot of growth in that area,” Griffin said.
Wales said even before Buc-ee’s said it was coming to the area, there were a lot of inquires by companies for truck stops, hotels, restaurants and more.
The plan, Griffin said, is to proceed immediately with the construction. The project will cost $1,041,308, according to Griffin.
Griffin said hopefully all the work will be completed by October. Buc-ee’s is already under construction, and this project must be completed before it opens, Griffin said.
