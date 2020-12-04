Athens Utilities’ customer accounts office, including the drive-thru window, is closed until Tuesday at 8 a.m. due to COVID-19 protocols. Utility disconnects will be suspended during the closure.
Customers can pay online at www.athens-utilities.com, mail a bill stub with payment to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200, place a bill stub with payment in the night box at the facility at 508 S. Jefferson St. or pay by phone at 1-855-760-0921.
The office will undergo sanitization measures over the weekend.
