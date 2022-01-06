An Athens Utilities customer reported Thursday that he received a scam call in which the caller asked him to pay his bill over the phone.
The utility advises people receiving calls about their utility bill to provide no personal information, hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750.
Anyone who provides personal information in response to such a call should contact the utility and Athens Police at 256-233-8700.
