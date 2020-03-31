ATHENS — Athens Utilities is extending the suspension of utility disconnects for non-payment until April 17. Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made.
Customers are urged to pay what they can on their bills between now and April 17 to help keep their balances low. Athens Utilities will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation on April 17 to determine whether to extend this modified policy.
