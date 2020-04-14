Athens Utilities is extending its suspension of the practice of disconnecting utility services for nonpayment.
Customer Accounts Manager Bill Vaughn said the new extension date is May 4, since Gov. Kay Ivey’s state health order to stay at home goes through April 30.
Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made. Vaughn urges customers to pay what they can on their bills to help keep their balances low.
Athens Utilities’ offices are closed to the public because of COVID-19 protocols, but Athens Utilities offers different methods for conducting business remotely.
Go online to athens-utilities.com, email customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com or call 256-233-8750 for more information.
