ATHENS — Athens Utilities last week paid a civil penalty of $30,000 after acknowledging in a consent order environmental violations that included a fish kill in May, high E. coli levels in discharged water and other violations of the state's water pollution laws.
According to the order, entered into by Athens Utilities and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, 2,990 game and non-game fish were killed due to a sewer overflow. During the field investigation, two slackwater darters, a threatened species, were confirmed to have been killed and ADEM inspectors estimated 10 were killed. The total value for those fish alone was put at $13,290, according to the inspection report.
The overflow also killed 41 largemouth bass, eight spotted bass, 49 bluegill, 16 green sunfish and 529 redbreast sunfish, according to the report.
“Environmental issues have been and always will be taken seriously,” Mayor Ronnie Marks, who signed the consent order, said last week.
City-owned Athens Utilities made the $30,000 payment to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. That amount covers replacement costs of the fish, about $14,800, and costs incurred by the state in investigating the fish kill. Marks said the money came from the wastewater budget.
The order requires Athens Utilities to submit an engineering report with a plan for continued maintenance and assessment of the collection system and to develop a sewer overflow response plan to establish timely and effective methods to respond to overflows, including public reporting and notification.
A certification, signed by an engineer, must be submitted indicating whether Athens Utilities is in compliance with all of the order’s requirements no later than 210 days after the order was issued.
ADEM noted another violation stems from not receiving annual toxicity monitoring reports for 2017 and 2018, and the order requires that Athens Utilities submit them.
Also, for the July 2018 and July 2019 monitoring periods, Athens Utilities submitted discharge monitoring reports to ADEM reporting E. coli values above the summer daily maximum limitation, indicating that it discharged pollutants into Town Creek, in violation of its permit limitation for E. coli.
ADEM observed evidence of the fish kill on May 22 in an unnamed tributary to Swan Creek that resulted from a sanitary sewer overflow at 1004 E. Pryor St., according to the stipulations in the order. ADEM noted that dissolved oxygen concentrations in the tributary downstream of the overflow location were below ADEM’s required levels, and that the low oxygen levels killed the fish.
A report submitted to ADEM by Athens Utilities indicated that the overflow was the result of employee error while performing maintenance on the sewer line.
“It was all employee error,” Marks said, explaining that a sewer line was “bagged” during routine maintenance and the plug wasn’t removed, resulting in the overflow.
A sewer overflow report submitted to ADEM said corrective action included employee training and disciplinary action for the crew members involved in the incident.
“It was dealt with internally,” the mayor said of the disciplinary action. “That’s been handled.”
According to documentation submitted to ADEM, the cleanup was completed May 24, including disinfecting the area around the manhole that was the source of the discharge, cleaning the creek with rakes and spraying the banks of the creek with fresh water.
During the following week, maintenance employees were again trained on the proper procedure for cleaning sewer lines and supervisors were counseled to inspect all jobs upon their completion.
Then, on Nov. 6, all collection system personnel were trained again on the standard operating procedure for proper sewer line cleaning.
Marks said Athens Utilities reported the overflow to ADEM and posted warning signs along the creek.
