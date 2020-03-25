ATHENS — Athens Utilities is working today to replace 10 utility poles that fell during Tuesday night's storm.
Eight of the utility poles that fell are in Belle Mina just north and south of the substation, according to Electric Department Manager Blair Davis.
"We are not sure yet whether it was a tornado or straight-line winds that caused the damage," he said.
