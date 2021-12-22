A customer reported to Athens Utilities today that someone claiming to be with AU called and wanted information in order to provide a refund.
AU is asking customers to not provide personal information regarding your account or finances.
AU said if you ever receive a call regarding your utility bill, you can hang up and call AU directly at 256-233-8750.
