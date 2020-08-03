ATHENS — Starting today, Athens Utilities is no longer suspending the practice of disconnecting utilities services for non-payment.
Athens Utilities had suspended that practice since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Customer Accounts Manager Bill Vaughn, customers will need to pay the amount due each month, starting today.
Customers who have questions about a bill or the status of payments owed can call 256-233-8750 or email customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com.
Those who need payment assistance can contact the Alabama Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, with funds distributed through Community Action Agencies. Limestone County consumer requests are processed through the Huntsville office at 256-851-9800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.