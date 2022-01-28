ATHENS — Athens Utilities plans to install smart meters that will remotely communicate customers' power and water usage, and officials said the system will save money, reduce time for reconnecting services and provide quicker notification of outages.
The City Council approved $1.5 million toward the project this week, but the eventual cost of the new Tantalus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system will be between $4 million and $5 million. It will include installation of 58,000 electric meters and 22,000 water and gas meters.
James Gray, AMI manager for Athens Utilities, said the new system will provide near instantaneous reporting of power quality issues and outages, and the new meters will pay for themselves in eight years.
“It’s really hard to put a dollar amount on what we’re (AU) going to actually save after that. … There will be savings.”
The new system will gradually reduce the staffing needed to read meters. Meter readers leaving jobs as installation progresses will not be replaced, and others will be repurposed to help with other tasks such as working on communication issues out in the field, according to Hunter Allen, electrical distribution engineer at AU.
"We won't be letting anyone go by any means," Allen said.
Allen said AU employees visited Sheffield and Marietta, Georgia, to learn about their Tantalus systems.
“They have systems that are in place and are further ahead in their project than us. So, we got to see how it’s going to work for us and any issues they may have run into before we dive off into it,” Allen said.
The decision to proceed with installing the new system follows AU's successful six-month pilot program using the Tantalus AMI network with 500 electric meters and two collectors, which are devices on utility poles that help the meters transmit information.
Gray said not every meter will have a clear path to communicate with a collector.
"So the Tantalus system will bounce that reading from meter to meter until it finds its way back to the collector," he said. "The collector uses either cellphone or fiber technology to get that reading back to the office. And vice versa when we (send information) out to that collector, it bounces it around and gets it to the meter that it needs to get to."
Gray said even though the system is a radio frequency device, it is safe. It results in 250 to 1,250 times less exposure than holding a cellphone to your ear, Gray said, and far less exposure than standing next to your microwave.
Customers will be able to see their data usage hourly, daily, weekly and monthly online, Gray said, instead of just seeing it in their bill once a month.
Billing intervals also will be streamlined. Instead of getting a 35-day or 28-day bill, customers will consistently get 30- or 31-day bills. Gray said, in the future, AU will be able to offer pre-pay options.
Allen said, “There won’t be any additional cost to the consumer (with the new smart meters).”
Another benefit, Gray said, is that the customer will get an automatic alert if their power goes out, whether they are home or not. Customers will also get alerts for high usage.
Currently, if a customer’s power is disconnected, a utility truck must come to the home and reconnect the power after the bill is paid, Gray said. With the new meters, “As soon as you pay, it’ll come back on.”
Decatur Utilities has also switched to AMI meters. According to spokesman Joe Holmes, “As of Sept. 30, 2021, DU had installed approximately 16,000 electric AMI meters and 4,700 natural gas AMI meters.”
Holmes said DU has had no issues with the meters and they are performing as expected. The benefits of the meters are in line with the benefits AU has laid out.
