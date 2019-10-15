ATHENS — The Athens City Council has approved an agreement with the city of Huntsville to help move forward the fifth and final portion of that city’s Greenbrier Parkway project.
Greenbrier Parkway, when completed, will connect Interstate 565 and interstate 65, and a quarter-mile stretch of it near I-65 is in the corporate limits of the city of Athens.
Huntsville will acquire property along Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road for the Greenbrier Parkway through voluntary purchase, according to the agreement approved by the council Monday, in a 4-0 vote. Where that is not possible, Athens would acquire the property by eminent domain proceedings, at Huntsville’s expense, according to the agreement.
Huntsville will build that section of the road and, when it’s completed, it would be transferred to the city of Athens, the agreement states.
“It’s a really good agreement for both cities,” said Council President Harold Wales.
The council also authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to execute a memorandum of understanding that deals with public sanitary sewer service. It clarifies that Huntsville does not, without the city of Athens’ consent, provide sewer service within Athens’ corporate limits.
Marks said officials with both cities worked on the agreements for about two years “through some easy negotiations and some rather tough ones.”
Shane Davis, Huntsville’s director of urban and economic development, said part of the fourth phase of the Greenbrier Parkway project, from Old Highway 20 to Limestone Creek, is underway.
The city of Huntsville website said all phases are scheduled to be completed by late 2020.
Attending the meeting Monday was District 3 Councilman Frank Travis. He and his wife, Sharon, were injured last month when their son, Sean Travis, allegedly struck them with a vehicle, according to Athens police. Sean Travis was charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence-assault, and he remains in the Limestone County Jail.
“Everybody is surprised to see me tonight,” Frank Travis said. “Where else could I be but here?”
He said he has been overwhelmed by the love, support and prayers he and his wife have received.
“The recovery is still ongoing,” said Travis. The lower part of one of Travis’ legs was amputated, and he had been in a rehabilitation facility in Huntsville.
The council is still without one of its members since Joseph Cannon, who served for about seven years as the council’s District 4 representative, took office earlier this month as Limestone County license commissioner.
“Filling Joseph’s vacancy is an important decision, and one that the whole council, including Frank, should participate in,” Wales said.
Out of respect for Travis, Wales said, he didn’t want to put the Cannon replacement item on the council agenda until Travis was able to return. The council didn’t consider possible candidates Monday.
Under state law, if the vacated term of a council member has less than one year remaining, the remaining members may appoint a successor.
