ATHENS — The city of Athens is giving some relief to small retailers and restaurants during the pandemic, waiving late payment penalties for those unable to pay their February, March, April and May municipal sales taxes.
Qualifying businesses are those whose monthly retail sales during the previous calendar year averaged $62,500 or less, according to an ordinance approved this week by the Athens City Council. Late payment penalties will be waived for these taxpayers through July 1.
Late payment penalties are also waived for the same period for businesses registered with the Alabama Department of Revenue as NAICS Sector 72 businesses, which includes those that prepare meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption.
The council is also waiving late payment penalties for businesses that can’t pay their February, March, April and May municipal lodging tax liabilities, and the penalties will also be waived for these taxpayers through July 1.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said that waiving late fees is “a very good move” for the city during the COVID-19 crisis and will have little financial impact.
“The state will not allow the waiver of interest, only penalties,” said City Clerk Annette Barnes.
In March, the state Department of Revenue waived late payment penalties for certain businesses unable to timely pay their February, March and April state sales taxes or lodgings taxes, through June 1. The department said similar sales tax relief may be available on a case-by-case basis to other businesses that are significantly impacted by COVID-19.
The council also on Monday introduced a proposed speed limit change, lowering the speed limit from 45 to to 35 mph, on Forrest Street between U.S. 31 and Lindsay Lane. The council will vote on the proposal at its next regular meeting.
The council approved paying $135,000 to Reed Contracting Services to pave roads in Roselawn Cemetery, $20,000 to Reed to mill and pave Market Street pavement failures in the eastbound lane from Malone to Houston streets, and $83,000 to Reed to pave Morningview, Christopher and Ryan streets.
