ATHENS — An Athens woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County, according to state troopers.
Joanna Danielle Blankenship, 21, died when the Dodge Stratus she was driving was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup at 4:40 p.m., said Cpl. James Corbitt. He said Blankenship, who was using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene and a juvenile passenger in Blankenship’s vehicle was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Ford was not injured, Corbitt said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred at Snake Road and Shaw Road two miles west of Athens.
