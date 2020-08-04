An Athens woman remained in Limestone County Jail late Tuesday after being charged with first-degree theft and felony drug possession involving a missing vehicle.
Athens police said Paige Thornton Garcia, 38, 212 Sanders St., was stopped by a Limestone County deputy near Barksdale Road and Meadows Road driving a 2004 white Ford pickup Monday night. Police said the truck had been stolen from a mechanic’s shop where it was parked for repairs.
She also was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Jail records show she is being held on $8,300 bail.
