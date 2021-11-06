An Athens woman died in a two-vehicle wreck early this morning, according to state troopers.
Anna Jean Selsvik, 27, died when the 2015 Ford Focus she was driving was struck at about 1 a.m. by a 2015 Chevy Colorado driven by an Athens teenager. Selsvik was pronounced dead at the scene.
Daniel Selsvik, 22, a passenger in the Ford who also is from Athens, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
The teen driving the Chevy, unidentified by troopers, also was hospitalized.
The crash occurred on McCulley Mill Road near Capshaw Road, about 8 miles east of Athens.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.
