The Attorney General's Office on Wednesday pushed back against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's effort to prevent the public from seeing motions he files in advance of his March 9 criminal trial.
“The high bar to sealing a pretrial filing or closing a hearing to the public exists because the public, including the press, has a First Amendment right of access to the trial of a criminal case,” according to a brief filed Wednesday by Alabama Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman.
A Limestone County grand jury in August indicted Blakely on 12 felony counts and one misdemeanor count. The felony counts include two for first-degree theft, five for use of official position or office for personal gain, two for second-degree theft, two for third-degree theft and one for soliciting a thing of value from a subordinate. The misdemeanor is for fourth-degree theft.
Blakely, 69, has been sheriff for 37 years, and has remained in the post since his indictment. He pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts.
The issue of sealing pretrial motions was raised in a motion filed last week by Blakely’s defense attorneys, Robert Tuten and Marcus Helstowski.
“This has become a very high profile case followed very closely by the news media and reported extensively,” the lawyers argued to the court. “In an effort to preserve the integrity of the jury system, prevent poisoning of the jury pool, insure a fair trial, and protect the constitutional rights of the accused, the defendant wishes to file certain motions under seal.”
Tuten and Helstowski did not return phone calls seeking comment Wednesday.
Last week, after filing the motion, Helstowski said, “We don’t want the public to be tainted. We don’t want members of the jury to have too much information regarding this case prior to coming into court.”
Beckman on Wednesday directed questions to the attorney general’s spokeswoman, who declined to comment.
In response to the defense motion, the state pointed to a state Supreme Court decision holding that the public, including the press, has a First Amendment right of access to criminal trials, including pretrial motions and hearings, that can only be abridged if “the party seeking to close the hearing advances an overriding interest that is likely to be prejudiced.”
The Attorney General’s Office argued that the trial court is already going to great lengths to ensure an impartial jury is selected for the case.
According to court pleadings, 500 prospective jurors have received summonses, so many that they will report to Athens High School for jury selection, which unlike the courthouse has the space to hold them. A detailed jury questionnaire is also being provided to all prospective jurors.
Blakely’s motion, according to the prosecution, provides no “evidence or argument as to why what he seeks to file should be sealed from public viewing despite the public’s First Amendment right.”
Dennis Bailey, a lawyer for the Alabama Press Association, said Wednesday that it would be highly unusual if the court granted Blakely’s request to seal pretrial motions.
“It’s rightfully a very high burden that’s very difficult to meet,” he said. “In any criminal case it’s incredibly important for the public to have a right to monitor how it’s done, so they can understand how the system works, and evaluate the performance of the prosecutor and law enforcement.”
He said the fact that a sheriff is requesting the ability to file motions under seal is particularly troubling.
“It’s more hypocritical for a public official to seek secrecy when they’re a defendant in a criminal prosecution, while people who are not public officials have public trials,” Bailey said. “A sheriff always wants publicity for his prosecutions and the people he’s brought to justice, but when it’s his turn to face criminal prosecution he wants secrecy.”
The issue will be decided by retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins, who was assigned the case by the Administrative Office of Courts after all Limestone County judges recused themselves.
The next court date in the Blakely prosecution is Feb. 26 at 10 a.m., when Tompkins will hear arguments on pretrial motions.
