The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has delayed a state retirement fund distribution of more than $36,000 to an indicted former Limestone County district judge and is seeking forfeiture of the money.
In a complaint filed in Limestone County Circuit Court, Attorney General Steve Marshall said that days before he resigned from office, Douglas Patterson contacted the Retirement Systems of Alabama and asked for the distribution. The payout would be a refund of Patterson's mandatory contributions, plus any accruing interest but less federal taxes owed, from the state's Judicial Retirement Fund.
The complaint said the account held more than $45,000 and after Patterson’s request for a lump-sum payment, submitted on July 13, and as part of its normal procedures, the RSA prepared a check for $36,602.36.
“The RSA has not released the check because the Attorney General’s Office notified the RSA of this forthcoming litigation,” according to the complaint.
Patterson was indicted in December by a special grand jury for first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, third-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain. Among the charges, he is accused of taking more than $47,000 each from a juvenile court services fund that he oversaw as a judge and the conservatorship account of an incapacitated senior, according to Marshall.
Patterson resigned in a July 3 letter to Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker, saying that “my resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part.”
The Attorney General’s Office maintains that the check payable to Patterson is “subject to forfeiture in the same fashion as the stolen money would be had the state attempted to forfeit it the day Patterson took possession of the checks and/or deposited funds into bank accounts that he controlled.” The complaint refers to the Alabama Comprehensive Criminal Proceeds Forfeiture Act, saying it authorizes forfeiture of property or proceeds acquired through the commission of a felony offense.
The complaint, which requests a non-jury trial, noted that from the time of Patterson’s suspension in August 2019 until his resignation, he received $114,061.78 in compensation from the state of Alabama “during which time he was undisputedly not working as a judge.”
Last week, Patterson’s attorney, Chuck Warren, filed a motion asking to intervene in the case. The check was intended to be a refund of the mandatory contributions deducted from Patterson’s compensation as a district judge, in addition to a percentage of the income earned by the investment of those deductions, Warren said in the motion.
Patterson’s criminal trial, which was set for June, has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic. Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock is hearing that case.
