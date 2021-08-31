ARRESTS
• William Thomas Johnston, 65, Decatur; distribution of images of a sexual nature; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ronney Facison, 51, Hartselle; receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Crystal Marie Ragan, 35, Eufaula; possession of controlled substance, promoting prison contraband; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Valerie Rose Martz, 27, Abbeville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Richard Stephen Collopy, 39, Eufaula; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Braxton Anthony Rogers, 37, Priceville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Steve Arsenio Lampkin, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Harold Young III, 20, Decatur; second-degree assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Michael Aldridge, 35, Morgan County; aggravated assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chad Earp, Danville; second-degree promoting prison contraband; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Thompson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• David Keeton, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• James Melton Jr., Tanner; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Barry Wooley, Athens; three counts of third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.