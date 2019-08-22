Arrests
• Dana Marie Dunn, 36, 100 E. Sanderfer Road, No. 148, Athens; child endangerment; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Phillip Harrell, 41, 23875 Norman Lane, Elkmont; using false identity to avoid arrest; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
