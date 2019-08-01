Arrests
• Timothy Brant Jackson, 28, 27633 Saddle Trail, Toney; second-degree burglary, possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Kay Walker, 32, 317 N. Market St., Delphi, Indiana; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Morgan Renee Negri Hammonds, 30, 22228 Cagle Road, Athens; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,750. (Limestone sheriff)
• Angel Monzell Wilson, 42, 27386 Ed Ray Road, Athens; attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Athens police)
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 43, 22608 Smith Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
