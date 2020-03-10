A federal judge on Monday sentenced an Athens man to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, authorities said today.
U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced David Matthew Pugh for his role in a drug conspiracy in Morgan, Madison and Lauderdale counties between Jan. 2017 and July 2017.
In August 2018, Pugh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a statement by the office of Jay Town, Jay Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He also pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and to possessing multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the statement.
“Those individuals who engage in drug trafficking belong in federal prison,” Town said. “This sentence assures the citizens of the Northern District that yet another peddler of this poison has been removed from the community and that criminals who plague our streets with drugs and guns will continue to be targets of federal prosecution.”
