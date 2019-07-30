MOORESVILLE — An elderly man was severely burned in a house fire and airlifted to an area hospital Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Limestone County Sheriff spokesman Stephen Young said the blaze was reported shortly after noon on Pryor Road, near Swancott Road in the Mooresville area.
The Limestone Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services and Huntsville Fire Department are among the rescue units that responded.
