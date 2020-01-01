ATHENS — An authority has been created that will eventually go to the bond market to obtain funding to build a new Athens Elementary.
The Athens City Council last week, in a unanimous vote, authorized the formation of the Public Educational Building Authority of the city of Athens, a month after the Athens school board voted to ask that the council take action on the measure.
Superintendent Trey Holladay has said a new school for pre-K through third grade students is needed because of the age of the current building and the continuing growth in the number of students in those grade levels.
“We’ve got to get funding for the project, get architectural plans approved (by the school board) and put it out for bid,” said Russell Johnson, the president of the Athens board of education. “We hope to start construction next year.”
The new facility, estimated to cost between $13 million and $15 million, will be built on the same tract of land as the current school site, but the location will be shifted to the north to move it away from an underground spring, Johnson said.
Students and staff at the iAcademy at Athens Elementary, a computer science academy, have already moved to the north building at the former middle school campus on Clinton Street until a new school can be built.
The old school, which could accommodate about 400 students, will be torn down, and a proposed plan of Lathan Associates Architects of Hoover shows a two-story building that would house about 600 students at capacity.
State law allows the creation of public educational building authorities that, among other powers, can sell and issue bonds to provide funds for school improvements.
Members of the authority’s board of directors are three Athens residents: retired Limestone County Circuit Judge James Woodroof Jr.; Tom Hill, former president of the Limestone County Economic Development Association; and Barry Hamilton, the former chief financial officer for Athens City Schools. Their terms will end in 2021, 2023, and 2025, respectively, according to a resolution that the council approved.
The authority must get school board and council approval before going to the bond market, according to Johnson.
“No new taxes are part” of this effort, with the debt to be paid off using existing revenue sources, Johnson said.
City Councilman Harold Wales said last week he had been concerned about additional debt, but after talking with school officials, he supports the project.
“The only way the school is going to get built is to do this,” Wales said, adding that the former school building is “worn out.”
“The need is there,” he said. “We need a new Athens Elementary.”
