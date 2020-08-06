Limestone County Schools will be among the first districts in the state to reopen when in-person classes resume Friday, but almost one-third of its students will learn remotely after families made changes as late as Monday in instruction preference.
Students receiving in-person instruction will encounter a dramatically different environment because of the coronavirus pandemic. Precautions will range from assigned bus seats to desk rows 6 feet apart and mask wearing.
Superintendent Randy Shearouse announced last week that the signup period for virtual school was being reopened — from Friday through midnight Monday — for families who missed the first round. During the first signup for virtual school, with a July 10 deadline, 1,968 of the district’s enrollment of about 8,300 students signed up.
“We have added about 700 students enrolled in virtual school,” said Karen Tucker, the district’s director of technology and public relations. “We had almost 200 to go from virtual back to traditional.”
According to Tucker, 1,493 students in grades 6-12 and 1,051 elementary students have signed up for virtual school. The total of 2,544 students learning remotely represents about 31% of district enrollment.
The district is in the process of hiring more teachers for virtual school instruction, which starts Wednesday, to accommodate the increase, according to Shearouse.
“We did not want to take teachers out of the home schools” for virtual instruction, he said. “Thankfully, we are able to hire contract teachers (for virtual school) to keep the numbers down” in classrooms. Shearouse said teachers using virtual instruction will reach out to their students on Monday, in advance of the launch of virtual school.
“I do think we have safety precautions in place based on the latest recommendations” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health to keep students, teachers and other employees safe, Shearouse said.
Safety measures include the use of electrostatic sprayers to sanitize schools and buses, sanitizing restrooms multiple times daily, sanitizing common areas and surfaces like handrails and door knobs throughout the day and changing air filters regularly to protect air quality. For arrival and transitions between classes, random temperature checks will be performed, and arrival by buses or vehicles will be coordinated to limit contact.
Students will be socially distanced whenever feasible in forward-facing rows 6 feet apart, and all classes will have assigned seats to help with contact tracing.
“There are still unknowns out there,” said Shearouse, who started the superintendent job June 1. “It’s not going to be perfect but we’ll do the best job we can to give students a safe and secure environment and provide a quality education.”
Even though some districts opted for virtual-only instruction for the beginning of the new school year, Shearouse said, “we felt it was really important” to provide an in-person option for parents who feel comfortable sending their children back to school.
“I don’t know of anything that replaces a caring teacher in front of a classroom, developing relationships with the students,” he said.
The district has 117 buses, and “we’re going to run the same number of buses and routes because we want to social distance (students) as much as possible,” he said.
Protocol for buses include loading from back to front, having members of the same households sit together, assigning seats on the bus and requiring masks. If a student tests positive, students in a six-seat radius (one seat in front, one seat behind, and three seats adjacent) will be notified and quarantined.
According to the district’s reopening plan, employees are required to wear masks or other facial coverings within 6 feet of a student or staff member from a different household. This requirement is in effect through Sept. 4. Students are also required to wear masks or facial coverings at school with scheduled breaks during the day, effective through Sept. 4. Three reusable masks will be provided for each student, but parents may also provide masks for their children.
In all, the Limestone school system will receive more than $3.5 million, most of it federal funding coming through the state of Alabama, for needs like devices for virtual students who don’t have their own, safety equipment and supplies like temperature-checking devices, goggles, masks, hand sanitizer and face shields and additional virtual school teachers and personnel to help clean schools and buses.
“That's a huge help,” Shearouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.