Retired businessman Danny Barksdale upended two-term incumbent Steve Turner on Tuesday in final but unofficial results to win the Republican nomination for Limestone Commission District 2.
In the two Limestone County Board of Education Republican races, incumbent Bradley Young won District 5 and Belinda Maples won the battle of newcomers in District 4.
With only provisional ballots remaining, Barksdale received 2,702 votes, or 60%, to 1,778, 40%, for Turner in this East Limestone district.
Barksdale will face Democrat Roger Williams in the Nov. 3 general election.
A grateful Barksdale said he didn’t pay attention to his opponent.
“I really think I just ran a better campaign,” Barksdale said.
Barksdale said he thinks the county needs a new direction.
“There are too many buddy-budget problems,” Barksdale said. “And we need better commission oversight of the county departments.”
Turner said he wasn’t sure why he lost.
“I just got my butt beat,” Turner said.
In Limestone County school board District 4, Maples won in final but unofficial results with 977 votes, 58%, to Heath Moss' 699 votes, or 42%. Maples said the candidates agreed on many issues.
“My focus on fiscal responsibility and providing more support for the teachers played big roles in my campaign,” Maples said. “I also want to do something about student mental health.”
Maples faces Democrat Rita Jackson in the general election.
Young, as the incumbent, said his experience was the difference in District 5, which covers the Ardmore area. Young got 897 votes, 57%, and challenger Kevin Dunn had 679, or 43%.
“I ran on that we need to continue making improvements with our growing school system,” Young said. “We need to keep the system becoming excellent in curriculum and the trades.”
Young faces Democrat Amy Brown Champion in the general election.
Limestone County commissioners serve a four-year term with an annual salary of $60,860.16.
Limestone County school board members serve a six-year term with annual pay of $6,864.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.