The annual Battle for Decatur, which was held for 35 years at Point Mallard Park on Labor Day weekend, will return to Limestone County for a second consecutive year.
Last year, the Civil War reenactment, which commemorates the skirmish fought between the Confederate and Union soldiers on the bank of the Tennessee River in 1864, was moved to Lester due to Decatur’s coronavirus restrictions.
The 37th annual Battle for Decatur will be Oct. 1-3 at 28868 Easter Ferry Road.
Like previous years, the event will feature battle reenactments, a ladies’ tea and a church service. Organizers will set up an area where spectators can practice social distancing while also watching the reenactments.
Typically, 200 reenactors attend the event every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.