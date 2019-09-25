BBB/AARP Shred Day will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Athens.
The event will be in the Athens Middle School parking lot, 100 U.S. 31. Free drive through services include document shredding, electronic recycling and drug take back. There will be a $10 fee for each television recycled.
For more information call 256-355-5170.
