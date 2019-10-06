Some weeks ago, I photographed the rivalry game between West and East Limestone at West Limestone High School. It was a very hot and muggy evening without any breeze at all. The school sits at the bottom of a hollow, so the lack of wind down there was even more noticeable.
I've explained the circumstances so the reader can better understand why all the smoke or fog produced as the Wildcats took the field stayed there, floating over the turf. It was time for the game to start, but it couldn’t get underway because it was impossible to see anything.
What for some people must have been a real nuisance was a blessing for me. I was very happy to be able to photograph something unusual. This is one of the several fog pictures I took that day. Photographically speaking, it’s not my favorite, but I’ve chosen it because of a funny coincidence. Only when I was back at the office that night and checked the roster did I realize how appropriate this player's first name is: Haze Solomon.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
