When I woke up Sept. 3, I thought it would be an ordinary Tuesday. I planned to begin looking for a daily feature photograph before everyone was at work or school. Instead, I was instructed to go to Elkmont immediately for an occurrence I never anticipated: A 14-year-old was accused of shooting and killing his five family members.
While racing to the scene, my mind was not focused on what had taken place, but instead how to cope with this scenario. The outcome of the mass shooting was something I had never photographed during my short career in photojournalism.
I arrived in Elkmont to find that the street on which the shooting occurred had been closed to traffic. I began searching the community — to no avail — for anyone who might have gathered as a result of the incident. When media access to the road was granted, our reporter, Marian Accardi, and I made our way to the home.
After we left the scene, we were told that the community would be gathering for a noon vigil at a local church for those grieving the shooting. Suddenly, because people were taking time to grieve together in spite of their busy schedules, the gruesome reality set in.
I am not sure what is to be done, but things cannot continue this way. I snapped a photo of Carl Evans, right, welcoming Robert Phraner before the vigil began at the church. It was a simple gesture of welcoming, but it gave the impression that community residents can move past this horrible incident together.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
