A bell house for the Limestone County Courthouse's 1871 bronze bell and memorial benches were dedicated in a ceremony Monday on the west side of the building.
The benches honor the late Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr., who was appointed to the bench in 1937 by Gov. Bibb Graves and elected to 10 subsequent terms as Superior Court judge before retiring after 44 years of service. He remains the longest-serving judge in Limestone County.
During the renovation of the current courthouse, the 580-pound bell was discovered in the building’s attic by Kelly Howard of Martin & Cobey Construction Co., the construction supervisor for the renovation.
