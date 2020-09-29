ATHENS — The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced the Black Road overpass at Interstate 65, north of Athens in Limestone County, is closed for work to raise the bridge, improving vertical clearance on the interstate.
The overpass is expected to be closed about one month, and Black Road traffic will be detoured to Wales Road via Elkton Road or Looney Road.
The bridge is included in an ongoing $9 million project to resurface more than 7½ miles of I-65 from Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens to just north of Wales Road. Wiregrass Construction is the contractor.
This week, work hours on the project switched to daytime due to colder nights and temperature limitations for paving the final layer. Motorists should expect lane closures from about 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Paving is expected to be complete in two to three weeks.
