ATHENS (AP) — Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely pleaded not guilty to a a 13-count ethics and theft indictment during a hearing today.
Blakely is free on bond and remains in office after being arrested in August on charges that include accusations of taking thousands of dollars from campaign and law enforcement accounts.
The plea came days after Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins refused to dismiss the indictment against the longtime sheriff. Tompkins set March 9 as the date for Blakely's trial to begin.
The 69-year-old Blakely has been sheriff in Limestone County since 1983. Any felony conviction would automatically strip him of office.
