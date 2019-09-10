ATHENS (AP) — The arraignment hearing for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who faces theft and ethics charges, has been continued to November.
WAAY-TV reports that the arraignment was delayed from Sept. 26 until Nov. 12.
According to court documents, Blakely's attorney needed to push back the initial court hearing because of a previously scheduled conflict.
Blakely faces a 13-count indictment. Most of the charges are felony theft and ethics charges.
Blakely, who has been sheriff of the north Alabama county since 1983, was booked into his own jail last month. He was released on bond and continues to serve as sheriff.
His attorney has said Blakely will plead not guilty.
The Alabama Ethics Commission in October referred a complaint against Blakely to state investigators.
