Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, facing a 13-count ethics and theft indictment, is scheduled for arraignment in Circuit Court this afternoon, and the judge hearing the case has denied his motion to declare the state’s ethics law unconstitutional and to dismiss the indictment.
The order by former Colbert County Judge Pride Tompkins to deny the motion was filed late last week. Two other motions by Blakely's attorneys also were denied: one asking for one count in the indictment to be thrown out and another asking that prosecutors be required to provide a better way to review documents other than a "data dump."
The judge's orders were issued with no further comment.
At an arraignment, formal charges are read and a defendant enters a plea of guilty or not guilty.
Blakely’s attorneys said in their motion to dismiss that the indictment was based on an unconstitutional state ethics law.
But, in its response, the Attorney General’s Office said that the state’s appellate courts have upheld the constitutionality of the Alabama Ethics Act and that “there is nothing vague about prohibitions against using your official position to steal money or soliciting money from subordinates.”
Blakely doesn’t offer any novel reason for the judge to accept “this repackaging of the failed arguments of other charged public officials,” prosecutors stated in their response.
“Specifically, the two Ethics provisions under which Blakely is charged are not vague, ambiguous, or overbroad.”
The sheriff's lawyers are now awaiting the outcome of a similar issue pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.
The state Supreme Court in June heard oral arguments in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard's effort to overturn his 2016 conviction on ethics charges. A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison, but he is free on bail as he appeals.
“We’re waiting to see what the Alabama Supreme Court is going to do,” Robert Tuten, one of Blakely’s attorneys, said Monday. “That will dictate what our next move will be.”
“The Ethics Act is unconstitutionally vague as charged in the indictment," Blakely’s lawyers said in their motion. "The sections of the Ethics Act charged in the indictment, and therefore the indictment itself, are void for vagueness.”
Blakely's attorneys said he is charged with five counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.
“Nowhere in the statute does it specify what conduct is prohibited,” according to the motion.
Tompkins also denied Blakely’s motion to dismiss count nine of the indictment — for fourth-degree theft, a misdemeanor — for a statute of limitations violation.
According to the motion by Blakely’s attorneys, state law requires that the prosecution for misdemeanors must begin within 12 months after an offense is committed, and the incident charged in the indictment occurred in August 2016.
But, the state’s response in court documents countered that because the indictment on its face charges theft by deception and because the theft involves the conversion of public revenue, the applicable six-year limitation period for count nine has not run.
The judge also denied a motion filed by Blakely’s lawyers to direct the state to provide “reasonable and effective measures” to handle the “voluminous discovery.”
Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman noted that most of the documents were searchable and most of them came from Blakely’s files, and that the documents were divided into folders to make their review easier.
Blakeley’s lawyers had complained that prosecutors responded to their request for information with a “document and data dump” that is equivalent to more than 60,000 pages.
