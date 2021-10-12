Blasting at the Signature Pointe Apartments site in Athens, between U.S. 72 and Brookhill Drive, will begin Wednesday and could take a week or longer.
The site is behind the shopping center where Burrito Express is located. Brookhill Elementary and a neighboring apartment complex have been notified.
