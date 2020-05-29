ATHENS — The body of a missing teen has been found in the Elk River, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said.
The search had resumed this morning for 16-year-old Miguel Alonso who went fishing Wednesday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young.
Young said Alonso was last seen bank fishing near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Road. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Marine Police, Rogersville and Killen fire departments, and Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad were involved in the search on Thursday.
Young said deputies began their investigation Thursday when family members reported Alonso missing just after midnight.
No information was available on where Alonso’s body was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.