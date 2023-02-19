Chapman Bodiford has operated his own cattle farm in Limestone County for more than a year, but it's no surprise he works in agriculture.
Now 24, Bodiford has spent his entire life preparing to farm, even studying videos on farming and learning how to manage the business side.
“When I was a kid I watched a lot of YouTube about it — spent a lot of my free time doing that and daydreaming,” Bodiford said. “I had a lot of cow (toy) sets when I was little and played the farming simulator when I was an early teen.”
Bodiford said he was always looking for a way to make his dream a reality.
“I’m one of those weird people that’s always had a dream; I’m blessed and fortunate enough to walk that journey of that dream,” he said. “It’s got lots of ups and downs, but it’s what I’ve always wanted to do, and I’ve clung tight to it trying to make all the pieces move to where I could do it.”
Bodiford said his grandfather, who died when Bodiford was 8 years old, instilled in him a passion for cattle farming.
“When you’re a kid in those developmental stages, where you spend your time and who your heroes are, that’s what you want to be,” he said. “He was by far one of my best buddies and he ruined me from then on.”
Bodiford’s mother, Melanie Patterson Bodiford, said her son was his grandfather’s shadow.
“He followed my dad around every step my dad made,” she said. “Some kids know what they want to do their whole life and other kids they’re not really sure. Chapman’s one of those that has always known.”
Melanie said Bodiford’s grandmother gave him a variety of colored seeds when he was about 4 years old.
“Chapman would mix that up in buckets and walk around in our house and throw handfuls of seed out in every room of the house like they were different pastures; he was feeding all of his cattle,” she said. “It was a mess to clean up, so we had to take them away at some point.”
Bodiford’s farm, Patterson Hill Farm, is on 70 acres in Elkmont and has been used by his family for cattle farming since 1874. He said his parents were not interested in cattle, so his grandfather was the last to use the land. Bodiford has been cattle farming since 2021 and currently has 14 commercial black angus cross cows and one calf.
“I’m a cow-calf operation, so I keep brood cows year-round and I’m basically in the reproductive side. … Put the bull in May 1 (and) I’ll pull him out the end of July, first part of August,” he said. “I wait till the calves are about 500 pounds or so … and then I sell them to a local stocker operation.”
After the calves reach an acceptable weight, they are weaned and backgrounded for about 45 days before being sold.
To background the calves, Bodiford said he makes "sure the bull calves have been castrated, they have all their vaccines that they need, then I start them on feed."
Bodiford said a stocker buys calves from operations like his.
“He’s getting them to a weight of 850 or so pounds and then he’ll send them out west to be finished and then butchered for the consumer,” he said.
Bodiford said he leases a bull, and his cows will start birthing calves from now until March. He said it is cheaper to lease a bull than to own one with the number of cows he has.
Gerry Thompson, Alabama Extension System Regional Agent for Animal Science and Forages in Limestone County, said Alabama is considered a cow-calf state.
“We sell calves. Most get sold as feeder calves to feed lots in the West and Midwest. They feed them until they reach process weight and then are taken to a processing facility,” he said. “There are no large-scale processing facilities in the state.”
Bodiford said his 14 cows will go through about one large round bale of hay per day. He said he provides loose minerals, and he supplements their diet with about 75 to 100 pounds of whole cotton seed per day.
“It’s got a lot of good quality energy and fat in there for them,” Bodiford said. “It’s great for milk quality, especially with these cows starting to bag up as they say, where their udders fill up. It provides a lot of good nutrients for the calf.”
The loose minerals, Bodiford said, is available to his cows year-round in barrel feeders.
"They will consume about one-half to one pound per day per head," he said. "I adjust the contents of my mineral based on the cows' demand throughout the year."
Bodiford wants to expand his operation.
“I hope to continue to grow and bring it to full capacity,” Bodiford said. “I hope to at some point run about 80 mama cows.”
Bodiford received his bachelor’s degree in bioengineering systems from Auburn University. He said it included environmental, agricultural, mechanical and civil engineering.
