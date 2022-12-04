Members of the Oak Park Boys & Girls Club in Decatur will soon travel on field trips to places like Birmingham and Nashville in a new van that will be the first designated solely for their club.
A program by the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama to buy 10 new vans for its individual club locations will also provide the Third Street club in Decatur and the Athens club with two new vans each.
“We need the transportation just for going to pick up supplies and … transporting the kids to field trips and things like that,” said Chester Ayers, director of the Oak Park club.
Ayers said some of the field trips will be to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville and the Birmingham Zoo.
He said his club has been open for only four years and always has had to share a van. "It’s needed pretty bad. … It’ll be good for our kids," he said of the new van.
Eight of the 11 club locations that are part of the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama will receive new vans.
“We’ve got some very old, aging vehicles that very badly needed to be replaced,” said Alan Twelkemeier, marketing director for the Boys & Girls clubs regionally. “Not every club will get a van. It’s a need basis. … It’s always a safety metric for us.”
The first van was provided Nov. 22 to replace a 2002 model.
“The Athens club was in the worst shape so obviously they received the first one,” Twelkemeier said.
Athens is still in line to receive a second van. The Oak Park club will have to wait until early next year to receive its van because it is 10th on the list for new vans.
April Collins of Birmingham-based Collins Law and a chairwoman for the clubs regionally, sponsored the first van in Athens, her hometown, where she attended the club.
“Giving back to the club is, I feel like, something that is a part of my heart,” she said. “You give to things that are important to you and the Athens Boys & Girls Club is definitely very important to me.”
Collins said her purchasing the Athens van is just a small portion of what all the clubs need.
“They (clubs) need safe transportation for the kids because their vans were getting very old, not as safe as you would want them to be,” she said.
Collins said Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama is hoping the vans will last 15 to 20 years.
“It will provide opportunities for them to explore and see and be exposed to different things that they may not be able to if they don’t have transportation,” she said. “That is going to help them get there preferably in a safe manner because this is a newer van, and they won’t have to do as much upkeep to it.”
Twelkemeier said they first sought out stakeholders and the community for funds. The regional organization is still seeking sponsors.
“We raised the money initially from the capital campaign to go ahead and purchase the vans,” Twelkemeier said. “The sponsorships will be to kind of reimburse that capital campaign fund so we can move those (funds) to other needed resources.”
Collins said the vans cost between $55,000 and $60,000 each.
Regional Vice President Suzanne Thompson said there are other factors that determine the order in which clubs receive a van.
“The order in which they are received is also determined by the sponsor and their location,” she said. “They should all be in and completed within three months.”
The Priceville and Ardmore clubs will not receive new vans.
“Those clubs have two of the last vans we purchased and are in good shape. They will get our new logo wraps,” Thompson said.
In addition to the three vans going to Decatur clubs and two to Athens, a Scottsboro club and four Huntsville clubs will each receive a new van.
