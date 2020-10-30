The Athens City Council and Limestone County Commission today approved economic development agreements to bring a 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel center to the southeast corner of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and Interstate 65.
“This is a $35 million investment,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said before the votes at a joint meeting at City Hall. “It’s exciting. It’s a game-changer, I believe, for us.”
“We have been working (on the project) for many, many months,” said the developer, Tony McCormack.
According to Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s Ltd., the company expects about 170 jobs to be created, with an expected average annual payroll of no less than $7 million.
He said the next step is to proceed with “our due diligence,” which includes geotechnical testing and various environmental studies. The company would like to start construction “in the middle part of 2021,” he said. “That would be the best case scenario. It takes about a year to build.”
The council also voted to annex into the city about 30 acres of property owned by Red Stick Partners, located east of the planned Buc-ee's site, which is already in the city limits. The city expects more retail development there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.