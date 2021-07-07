Calhoun Community College has partnered with Huntsville Hospital to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program this summer.
An accelerated five-week training program will provide instructional training necessary for individuals to enter this field and hands-on training with clinicals at the hospital. Upon completion of the program, students are guaranteed a CNA position at a Huntsville Hospital System facility in north Alabama.
“This is a great opportunity for Calhoun to have a direct impact in providing the training and education needed to fill positions in health care,” said Calhoun Interim President Jimmy Hodges.
Those interested in the program must participate in a pre-screening via telephone to determine their eligibility. If the student is eligible, an in-person interview with Huntsville Hospital staff will be conducted at Calhoun’s Huntsville campus.
The program will begin Monday and continue to Aug. 20, from 5:30–9:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus. The cost of the course is $799. Huntsville Hospital will pay $500 toward tuition upfront for all students selected into the program. After 90 days of employment at a Huntsville Hospital System facility, students will receive another $500 payment, and after six months of employment, an additional $250 will be paid. To learn more about this program, visit www.calhoun.edu/hh-cna.
