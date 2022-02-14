Calhoun Community College will hold graduation at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the first time on May 12 to allow larger attendance, and the school will waive fees for graduates participating in the ceremony, the school announced Monday.
Waived fees include those for the cap, gown and diploma cover, a Calhoun release said. The graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Calhoun interim President Jimmy Hodges said the school has struggled annually to determine whether the weather would allow graduation to be held on the front lawn of the Decatur campus or if the ceremony should move into the Kelley Gymnasium. The gym has a capacity of 2,500 people, limiting the number of family and friends that students can invite.
Hodges said the solution was to move graduation to the VBC arena that can seat 6,000 people.
