The Calhoun Community College Adult Education department is offering free training to anyone interested in obtaining a MSSC Certified Production Technician Manufacturing certification.
The training is available through a statewide partnership with the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
The MSSC is an industry-led and federally recognized training, assessment and certification system focused on the skills and knowledge needed by today’s manufacturing workforce.
Today’s manufacturing features streamlined production lines, robotics and computer-controlled processes requiring highly developed skills in problem solving, computer and technical training, math skills and the ability to work in a team environment. These are skills beyond the reading and writing of a standard high school degree.
This program is specifically designed for those looking to develop foundational knowledge of manufacturing processes and production, safety, maintenance awareness, and lean manufacturing principles.
Participants will have the opportunity to test for the nationally recognized Manufacturing Skills Standards Council Certified Production Technician Certification and pursue employment with companies such as Mazda-Toyota, Polaris or Carpenter.
Classes begin Aug. 19. Pre-registration is required.
For more information, contact Calhoun’s Adult Education Department at 256-307-2830 or 256-890-4793. You may also sign up online at www.calhoun.edu/FreeMSSC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.