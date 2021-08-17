Calhoun Community College is offering a new certified pre-apprentice pipefitter training program with classes starting Sept. 10.
Classes will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays through Dec. 18. The cost is $495. Students must provide a current Department of Transportation drug screen and physical to enroll.
To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit www.calhoun.edu/pipefitting.
Upon completing the program, pre-apprentice pipefitters can expect to earn $17 an hour, according to a Calhoun news release. The school said the demand for pipefitters in north Alabama is expected to increase by 11% over the next five years.
