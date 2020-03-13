Calhoun Community College will end on-campus classes Tuesday and switch to online and home-learning instruction the next day in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Additionally, all events scheduled on campus through April 13 have been canceled until further notice. In-state or out-of-state travel by staff members related to their jobs has also been canceled.
Students will report to class as normal on Monday and Tuesday. Instructors will provide guidance to their students during those days on how their courses will proceed going forward. There will be no face-to-face instruction until further notice, the school said in a release.
Technologies and Health Sciences students will receive further direction/instruction regarding labs and clinical assignments from their instructors.
Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun interim president, said the changes were made to protect the safety of students, faculty and other staff members.
The College will offer the following services to students:
• The testing center will be open during normal business hours and available for students to take tests/exams by appointment as directed by their instructor. Each student will have access to disinfectant wipes to sanitize their work station before and after use. All testing fees will be waived. (Decatur: 256-306-2522 or Huntsville: 256-890-4792).
• The Star Institute will provide all tutoring services online by appointment. In Decatur, call 256-306-2594, or, in Huntsville, call 256-713-4882.
• Students experiencing anxiety due to COVID-19 may utilize free counseling services through Calhoun's ADA office. Extended hours are available and may be scheduled by appointment. In Decatur, call 256-306-2630. For the Huntsville campus, call 256-890-4756.
• Computer labs will be open on all campuses, Decatur, Huntsville and Alabama Center for the Arts, for students who do not have reliable internet access.
• The college’s custodial staff have begun disinfecting all spaces more frequently throughout the day.
