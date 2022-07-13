MONTGOMERY — An election contest has been filed in House District 2, which includes western Limestone and eastern Lauderdale counties, but the Limestone County candidate who won the runoff argues the errors in the primary election did not change enough votes to change the outcome.
The Alabama Republican Party is reviewing the election contest filed by Kimberly Butler of Lauderdale County.
The party stated in a press release that because “Chairman John Wahl has served on committees with both parties involved … Senior Vice Chairman John Skipper will act in his place.”
Butler is seeking a new election in place of the June 21 runoff in which she was not included.
Butler placed third in the May 24 Republican primary, only 14 votes behind Jason Black, of Limestone County.
In the runoff, Ben Harrison — also of Limestone County — defeated Black for the seat, but Butler argued that she should have been on the June ballot instead of Black.
In her letter to the ALGOP, Butler said the error was due to incorrect ballot distribution.
“Specifically, at least 42 qualified electors and residents of House District 2 …were denied their right to vote for me, because they were, without their knowledge, intentionally or mistakenly registered in House District 1 instead of House District 2,” Butler said in the letter.
Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow previously said there were about 70 House District 2 voters who had been wrongly assigned to House District 1. Motlow said the error was due to redistricting issues and that those voters were in District 1 before the new lines were drawn.
Butler said she contacted the misassigned primary voters, and 42 said they would have voted for her if given the chance.
Harrison has acknowledged a mistake was made, but on Tuesday said the number of votes involved should not result in a repeat runoff.
"I understand and share the concerns about the mistakes made in the redistricting process, but that doesn't make it OK to discount thousands of votes from legitimate voters," he said in a statement. "... Approximately 70 people received incorrect ballots for State House, while I won the Republican Primary by 175 votes, and the runoff by 861 votes. The bottom line is that there were nowhere near enough votes affected to make up that difference."
Secretary of State John Merrill said his office is not investigating any issue with the House District 2 race.
“The bottom line is each and every person that participated on May 24 was able to vote a legal ballot in that race,” Merrill said when the contest was first announced. “Nobody was disenfranchised.”
Similar reapportionment concerns in the House District 28 and 29 races led to contests being filed, but the party denied them in both cases.
