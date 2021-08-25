A $45 million capital improvement plan resulted in some projects being completed in Limestone County Schools this year, with others set to begin soon.
The projects, some of which will not be complete until 2026, were approved in 2017 by the Limestone County Board of Education.
Some of the capital projects in Tanner schools were completed over the summer. The bathrooms at the elementary and high school were renovated and feature new flooring, toilets and fixtures.
Administrative suites, a parent conference area, and a reception area at Tanner Elementary are also planned. Principal Sylvia Haslam said the goal is to be finished by next spring.
Construction of a new Elkmont Elementary School will begin in the spring at a cost of $25 million, and repairs will begin on West Limestone High School this summer.
New classrooms are being added to Creekside Elementary School and bleachers will be added in the gyms at Ardmore and East Limestone middle schools.
According to Limestone County Schools spokesperson Ashley Graves, the capital plan will extend through 2026.
The plan for 2023 will include a new entrance for Tanner High School, a new band room for East Limestone High School, and a baseball dressing room for Ardmore High School.
Starting in 2023 and continuing through 2026, all parking lots in Limestone County Schools will be sealed and striped and several buildings will be painted.
A new roof will be installed on Ardmore High School and the Career Technical Center, and classroom additions will be added to Johnson Elementary School in 2024 and the Career Technical Center in 2025.
Haslam was hired as the Tanner Elementary School principal two years after it was established as a separate entity from the high school in 2017. She said the new facilities will make the area look more like an elementary school.
“It’s very important that we have our own interests and nice areas for our parents to come to, because now we are in the back of the high school,” Haslam said. “We want to make sure that we are an elementary school and we have our own interests.”
Haslam said enrollment is at 340 students this year, growing from 326 last year.
Classrooms are currently at capacity and the principal said renovations are a necessity to accommodate student growth.
“Every single space is occupied,” she said. “The offices that we use now will eventually have to be used as classrooms.”
She said the Tanner community is excited about the renovations.
“The community loves this school,” Haslam said. “The school is the epicenter of the community.”
West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said his school needs the work.
"There's a lot of outdated fixtures so it was much needed," he said.
He said significant renovation have not been made at the school for some time, and that he hopes all construction on the school will be complete by fall 2022.
The total cost of the Limestone County Schools capital improvement plan is $45,288,080.
